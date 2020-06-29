Missing South Carolina woman last seen in February, police

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate police say they continue to look for a woman missing since February, and they are asking for the public's help.

Greenville police say 32-year-old Brittany Michelle Davis was last seen at Bucks, Racks and Ribs in Greenville in the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 12.

Police are asking for anyone who may have come in contact with Davis at Buck’s, Rack’s and Ribs or anyone who may have information about her disappearance to contact the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville anonymously at 864-232-7463 or 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372).