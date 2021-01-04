Missing South Carolina woman needs medical equipment

The 73-year-old has a nebulizer for breathing problems, which must be charged every 4-5 hours, and she has now been missing beyond that time frame.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman with medical needs.

Deputies say 73-year-old Delores Stokes Altman in left her home in Cassatt around noon on Wednesday to go to Sumter. Altman never arrived in Sumter and hasn’t been seen by her family since she left.

Altman has a nebulizer for breathing problems, which must be charged every 4-5 hours, according to deputies. Officials are concerned since it is now well beyond that 4-5 hour period.

Deputies say Altman does not have a cell phone and has not been recorded by any Flock cameras in Camden.

Altman is driving a black 2015 Nissan Frontier, SC Tag: LJP 546, with several trash bags in the truck bed.