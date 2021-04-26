Missing Midlands man last seen Saturday has medical condition

56-year-old Donell Brown was last seen walking on Songbird Lane in St. Matthews around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing Calhoun County man with a medical condition.

Deputies say 56-year-old Donell Brown was last seen walking on Songbird Lane in St. Matthews around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.

Brown is stands 5’7” tall, weighs 130 pounds and is mostly bald. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt hoodie with white letters on the front, black pants, black shoes, and a green beanie hat.

Deputies say Brown, who has no known vehicles and frequently walks around the St. Matthews area, suffers from schizophrenia.

If you see Brown or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 803-874-2741 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: