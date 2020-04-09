Missing South Carolina teen last seen Thursday

Emma Matney, 15, was last seen in Ladson on Thursday, according to law enforcement.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Summerville Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen Thursday.

Emma Matney, 15, was last seen in Ladson on Thursday, according to law enforcement.

The teen was reported missing by a family member. She was wearing a white spaghetti strap tank top, grey sweatpants, and black and white Nike flip flops, according to the report.

She has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'6, ft and 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department Dispatch at (843) 875-1650.