SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen on Thursday evening.

According to the department, Brianna Simone West, 16, was reported missing by a family member on Thursday. Law enforcement also said she previously went missing in March.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 200 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts and her hair was in a large braided style.

Please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 if you see or have seen West.