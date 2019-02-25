SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Sumter County man last seen more than a month ago.

Willie Manley Hodge, Jr., 37, was last seen on January 23 leaving a home on Island Drive in Sumter County, deputies say.

Hodge is described as white male with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Deputies say he has a tattoo of letters on his left hand, a tattoo of letters on his left forearm, a word tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo of letters on his right arm.

Hodge was last seen wearing black jeans, a black long sleeve t-shirt, gray Nike shoes and a gray John Deere toboggan.

If you see Hodge or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact investigator Scott Bonner at (803) 436-2014.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office