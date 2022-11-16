Missing Sumter County man last seen more than a week ago

Deputies say Jefferson suffers from a medical condition and does not have his medication.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Sumter County man.

Deputies say 20-year-old Ricky Romel Dash Jefferson was last seen November 7, 2022, when he walked from his Mayesville home on Avenue A.

Jefferson, who stands 5'11" and weighs around 250 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a grey hoodie.

Deputies say Jefferson suffers from a medical condition and does not have his medication.

If you see Jefferson or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, call 9-1-1 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: