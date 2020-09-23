Missing Sumter County teen needs medication she does not have with her

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen believed to have run away.
Deputies say 17-year-old Sha’Diamond Thompson was last seen at her home on September Drive on the evening of September 19. She may have left the property in a dark-colored SUV.
Officials say Thompson is on medication for a disorder and did not take her medication with her.
Thompson is has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, six-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
If you see Sha’Diamond Thompson or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.