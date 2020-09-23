Missing Sumter County teen needs medication she does not have with her

17-year-old Sha’Diamond Thompson was last seen at her home on September Drive on September 19.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen believed to have run away.

Deputies say 17-year-old Sha’Diamond Thompson was last seen at her home on September Drive on the evening of September 19. She may have left the property in a dark-colored SUV.

Officials say Thompson is on medication for a disorder and did not take her medication with her.

Thompson is has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, six-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.