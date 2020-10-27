Missing Sumter County teen last seen on Thursday

15-year-old Ja’Shawn Williams was last seen at his home in Sumter on the evening of October 22.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen on Thursday.

15-year-old Ja’Shawn Williams, who is believed to have run away, was last seen at his home on North Wise Drive in Sumter on the evening of October 22, according to deputies.

Williams, who has black hair and brown eyes, 5'8" and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies say Williams is known to frequent Lantana Apartments, Poplar Square Apartments, Gamecock Village Court and Miller Arms Apartments.

If you see Williams or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: