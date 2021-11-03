x
Missing Sumter County teen last seen a week ago

17-year-old Garia Rogers was last seen at her home on Cotton Acres Road around 7 a.m. on October 29, wearing pajamas with afro puffs in her hair.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Garia Rogers was last seen at her home on Cotton Acres Road around 7 a.m. on October 29, wearing pajamas with afro puffs in her hair. 

Rogers, who stands 5-feet tall and weighs 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

If you see Garia or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

