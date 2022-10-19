Missing Sumter County man suffers from dementia

Deputies say they are actively searching for Willie Humes in the area around Skinner Road in Sumter County, near Interstate 95.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Deputies say 67-year-old Willie Humes was discovered missing from his home along Skinner Road in Sumter County, near Interstate 95, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Humes was last seen wearing a black shirt with gray sleeves, gray pants and no shoes. Deputies say Humes, who has gray hair and brown eyes stands approximately 5'11" tall and weighs around 172 pounds.

Deputies say they are actively searching for Humes in the area around Skinner Road with assistance from K-9s and a drone. All area agencies and hospitals have been alerted, according to authorities.

If you see Humes, deputies ask you to call: 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: