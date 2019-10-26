SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a missing man who was found near his vehicle four days after he was reported missing.

Law enforcement is investigating the death of 23-year-old Derrick Slater, who was reported missing on October 22, after his body was found along Scales Road at about 11 a.m. on October 26.

Slater, was last seen leaving his job at McDonald's near I-20 in Camden at 5:30 p.m. on October 20, and was later seen in Rembert that same evening.

According to Sumter County Coroner’s Office, next of kin have been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, October 28 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

According to law enforcement, Slater’s body was found a short distance from where his vehicle was located on Coon Ridge Road on October 25.

Slater’s death has been ruled suspicious, and based on a preliminary investigation, his death appears to have been the result of a robbery.

Persons of interest have been identified, but law enforcement officials have not released any names.

A candle light vigil for Slater will be held in Rembert on Sunday, October 27 at 6 p.m.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.