Sumter, SC (WLTX) — Police say a missing Sumter man has been found safe.

Stanley Fields, 57, had last been seen at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon at a residential care residential care facility on Lime Lane, off of South Lafayette Drive, according to police.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the Sumter Police Department said Fields had been found safe.

