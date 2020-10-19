Missing Sumter man last seen Friday night

Family members said they have not heard from Devontae Sims and he didn't show up for work Monday morning, which is unusual.

Family members and police need your help to locate a 23-year-old man.

23-year-old Devontae Sims, who was reported missing on Monday, was last seen leaving his Sumter home Friday night in a black 2013 Chrysler 200 with SC license tag JBT970, according to police.

If you see Sims, or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.