SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who was last seen over a month ago.

According to the release, Johnathan Sein, 25, was last seen on August 20 by his family.

He drives a pearl-colored 2000 Lexus SU RX300 with a temporary paper tag and damage to the vehicle body.

If you see Sein, please call: 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.