x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing Sumter man last seen two weeks ago

Family members say it is out of character for Jones to not have contact with relatives and close friends.
Credit: Sumter Police Department
Lorenzo Jones

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen two weeks ago. 

30-year-old Lorenzo Jones was reported missing by family members on Monday after last being seen on July 28, according to police. 

Jones, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 300 pounds. 

Credit: Sumter Police Department
Lorenzo Jones

Family members say it is out of character for Jones to not have contact with relatives and close friends.

If see Jones or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or dial 911 in case of an emergency.

Post by sumterscpolice.

OTHER STORIES:

Two SC teens missing, last seen near Myrtle Beach

Sumter Schools continue to discuss return plans amid pandemic