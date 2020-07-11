Missing Sumter man needs medication, doesn't have phone

According to his family, he has not been taking his prescribed medication and does not have a cell phone.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department are looking for a missing man who was last seen Friday morning and is in need of his medication.

Eric Singleton, 58, was last seen on Friday morning boarding a Santee-Wateree Transportation Authority bus that may have been headed to the Broad Street Walmart.

According to the report, family members and police are concerned for the well-being of Singleton. According to his family, he has not been taking his prescribed medication and does not have a cell phone.

Singleton is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 150 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Dial 911 in case of an emergency.