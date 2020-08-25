x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing Sumter teen could be in Manning, deputies say

According to law enforcement, the teen has family in Manning and could be there.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old, who was last seen on Sunday and could be in Manning. 

Semeon Spikes, 14, was last seen at his home on Sunday, August 23. He was wearing light-blue jean pants and a light-blue jean jacket with some kind of drawing on the back. 

According to the report, Spikes left around 12 a.m. and has not been seen since. Spikes is 6 feet, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. 

According to law enforcement, he has family in Manning, SC and could be there.  

If you see Semeon Spikes, please call: 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES:

Full circle: Sumter's teacher of the year teaches where she learned as a kid

Two USC sorority houses quarantined after students test positive for coronavirus

SC virus cases jump as DHEC says neck gaiters not as effective as masks

 