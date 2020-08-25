Missing Sumter teen could be in Manning, deputies say

According to law enforcement, the teen has family in Manning and could be there.

Semeon Spikes, 14, was last seen at his home on Sunday, August 23. He was wearing light-blue jean pants and a light-blue jean jacket with some kind of drawing on the back.

According to the report, Spikes left around 12 a.m. and has not been seen since. Spikes is 6 feet, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

According to law enforcement, he has family in Manning, SC and could be there.

If you see Semeon Spikes, please call: 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.