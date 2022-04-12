Missing Sumter 16-year-old may be headed to Myrtle Beach, police say

Officers say they think he may have been going to Myrtle Beach to meet an acquaintance.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Officers say Deondre Lindsay was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday at his Miller Road home. He was reported missing earlier Tuesday morning.

Officers say they think he may have been going to Myrtle Beach to meet an acquaintance.

Police say he is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 235 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He also suffers from asthma.

It is not known what he was wearing when he left home or how he is traveling.