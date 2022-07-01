Missing Sumter teen found dead, authorities say

According to an obituary, the 16-year-old died on December 16 in Manning, the same day he left home. Law enforcement, however, has not confirmed when the teen died.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County teen who went missing in December has been found dead, according to officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

SLED officials say the body, identified by the Clarendon County coroner as that of Brian Jefferson, was found in Clarendon County on January 21, 2022.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley asked SLED to investigate, according to SLED. Officials said Baxley requested SLED process the crime scene and lead the investigation due to the condition of the body when it was found and the apparent time that had passed since death.

No additional information is available at this time while agents continue to investigate.

According to a January 7 post on the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, 16-year-old Brian Jefferson was last seen on December 16, 2021 before leaving his Rogers Avenue home in a family vehicle without permission.

Deputies said at the time he was believed to have run away and could be in Manning or Charleston.

According to an obituary posted by Whites Mortuary, Jefferson died on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Manning, the same day he left home. Law enforcement, however, has not confirmed when the teen died.

