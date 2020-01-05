SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

Demetrius Castro was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. Police say he was last seen leaving his Baker Street home with his 20-year-old brother around 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

Castro is described as a 16-year-old with brown eyes and black hair who stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie, blue jeans and black Air Force One sneakers.

If you see Castro or have any information as to his whereabouts, please call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.