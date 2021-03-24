Missing Sumter woman was killed by car, coroner says

Sumter police say she was out with friends when she was reported as missing.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner says a woman who was reported as missing was killed by a car.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said Wednesday that Rebecca Brown, 23, died of blunt force injuries caused when she was struck by a vehicle. This determination was made during autopsy on her was done at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Brown was found laying in a ditch by a someone passing along South Guignard Drive Tuesday.

Sumter Police say Brown had been out with friends March 17 when she walked off from the Sumter Stop convenience store. An incident report says an employee of the store saw her jump a fence behind the store.

After she didn't show up for 20 minutes, her friends who were waiting on her reported her missing.

Police say multiple searches by ground and air were conducted beginning that night. The State Law Enforcement Division and specialized K-9 units from the region helped in the effort.