Missing Sumter woman was last in contact on October 26

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.
Police say 44-year-old Claudia Ann Mitchum, who is considered transient, was reported missing on Wednesday by a close family member who has not had contact with her since Oct. 26.
Police say Mitchum, who is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs., has red hair and brown eyes.
Mitchum was last seen leaving a Broad Street business and, at the time, was wearing gray sweat pants and a dark gray jacket.
Mitchum reportedly has a history of health-related problems, and family members say they think she could still in the Midlands but they have not been able to locate her.
If you see Mitchum or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or call the nearest law enforcement agency.