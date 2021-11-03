Missing Sumter woman was last in contact on October 26

Mitchum was last seen leaving a Broad Street business and, at the time, was wearing gray sweat pants and a dark gray jacket.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Police say 44-year-old Claudia Ann Mitchum, who is considered transient, was reported missing on Wednesday by a close family member who has not had contact with her since Oct. 26.

Police say Mitchum, who is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs., has red hair and brown eyes.

Mitchum was last seen leaving a Broad Street business and, at the time, was wearing gray sweat pants and a dark gray jacket.

Mitchum reportedly has a history of health-related problems, and family members say they think she could still in the Midlands but they have not been able to locate her.