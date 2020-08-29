x
Missing Sumter woman last seen August 17

She was last seen walking toward Highland Avenue and reports indicate that she may have gotten a ride to the Broad Street Walmart.
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen almost two weeks ago on August 17. 

Coral J. Feagin, 37, was recently reported missing after leaving her home on August 17, according to police. 

She was last seen walking toward Highland Avenue and reports indicate that she may have gotten a ride to the Broad Street Walmart.  

According to law enforcement, it is unclear where she may have gone but she was in contact with someone by phone a few days later. 

Feagin is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has strawberry blond hair and brown eyes. 

If you have seen her or have been in contact with her, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

