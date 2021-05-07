x
Missing teen could be in Sumter County, deputies say

Aleyah Baker, 13, was last seen at her residence on Meadowbrook Rd. on May 1.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen May 1. 

Aleyah Baker, 13, was last seen at her residence on Meadowbrook Rd. on May 1. 

Baker is 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to the release, she could be staying with family in Sumter County. 

Anyone with information about Baker should call 911, or the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

