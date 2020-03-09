Richland 14-year-old girl missing, doesn't have her medications

Officers say Carly Sederbaum, 14, hasn't been seen since Wednesday night in Chapin.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Officers believe Carly Sederbaum, 14, ran away from home in the Chapin area shortly before 11 p.m., on Wednesday. She has not been heard from since.

Officer say her family is new to the area, and has no known friends in Richland County.

The girl is dependent on medications, which she did not take with her. Carly is described as a having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, purple and black camouflage pants, and white ‘Vans’ sneakers.