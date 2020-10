Breanna Paris Melton is approximately 4’11” and 140 lbs., with blue eyes, reddish hair, and braces.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is looking for a missing teen who was last seen leaving a subdivision in Horry County near Myrtle Beach

According to the report, Breanna Paris Melton, 16, was last seen leaving Bridgeport subdivision off of Highway 15 at the Pine Grove Apartments.

She is approximately 4’11” and 140 lbs., with blue eyes, reddish hair, and braces.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.