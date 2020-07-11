x
Missing Horry County teen last seen Saturday afternoon

The Horry County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Saturday afternoon.
Credit: HCPD

Hunter Riley, 16, was last heard from Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, around 1:50 p.m.

Riley is approximately 5’9” and 155-160 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to law enforcement, his hair is longer than the photo and curly.

He also has a notable scar on his eyebrow and a scar on one of his cheeks.

Riley was last seen wearing a black Under Armour hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520 immediately. 

