Missing Horry County teen last seen Saturday afternoon

Hunter Riley, 16, was last heard from Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, around 1:50 p.m.



Riley is approximately 5’9” and 155-160 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to law enforcement, his hair is longer than the photo and curly.



He also has a notable scar on his eyebrow and a scar on one of his cheeks.



Riley was last seen wearing a black Under Armour hoodie and jeans.



Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520 immediately.