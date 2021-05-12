Police search for missing SC teens who left school together, police say

Liberty Grace Emerson and Dillon Thomas Williams, both 15, have been missing since Tuesday, May 11.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is looking for two missing 15-year-olds who were last seen Tuesday.

Liberty Grace Emerson and Dillon Thomas Williams, both 15, have been missing since Tuesday, May 11, when they law enforcement believes they skipped school together.

The two teens are Lancaster High students.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-3313 or by calling or texting the Anonymous Tip Hotline at (803) 289-6040.