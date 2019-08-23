KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen believed to have run away, who is need of medication.

Jessica Marie Ross, 16, left her Lugoff home Thursday morning to go to school, but she never arrived. She also never arrived at work at Firehouse Subs on Two Notch Road on Thursday.

Deputies say they believe she planned to visit her boyfriend in the Myrtle Beach area. However, her boyfriend has not been located by Myrtle Beach PD yet.

Ross' mother tells deputies she is without needed medication and she has no cell phone.

Ross may be driving a silver 2013 Toyota Prius, SC Tag JEM552.

If you see Ross or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Investigator Jacob Hammond at (803) 425-1512.