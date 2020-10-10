Deputies search for missing USC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing University of South Carolina student.
Officers say a missing person's report was filed Saturday for 19-year-old Samuel Laudon just before 1 p.m.
He was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Olympia-Granby area. He was last seen in a green t-shirt, white shorts, blue jacket, and black shoes.
Officers did not provide any more information other than that this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone who has any information or may know of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.