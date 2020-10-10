Deputies search for missing USC student

He was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Olympia-Granby area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing University of South Carolina student.

Officers say a missing person's report was filed Saturday for 19-year-old Samuel Laudon just before 1 p.m.

He was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Olympia-Granby area. He was last seen in a green t-shirt, white shorts, blue jacket, and black shoes.

Officers did not provide any more information other than that this is an ongoing investigation.