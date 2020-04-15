ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who may be in jeopardy.

Christopher Wayne Gambrell in Anderson is a 22-year-old man who stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 117 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a brown shirt with “no fear” written on it, white shoes and glasses with blue frames.

Police say Gambrell is autistic and suffers from seizures, and his health and safety may be in jeopardy.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Detective Kreig Marzolf at (864) 231-2249 or email kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.