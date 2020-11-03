COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man needing medication is missing and the Richland County Sheriff Department is hoping you can help find him.

Demetrius Johnson, 57, was reported missing on March 8 but has not been seen since early February. He was last seen driving a white, four-door 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, with a South Carolina license plate QGG482.

Johnson has a medical condition for which he needs medication.

He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 235 pounds.

white, four-door 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, with a South Carolina license plate QGG482.--THIS IS NOT THE TRUCK but one similar

Richland County Sheriff Department

Anyone who spots Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.