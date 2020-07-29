Missing, vulnerable South Carolina man last seen on Saturday

Hodge is described as a 24-year-old Black man with black hair and brown eyes, who stands 6'2" and weighs around 250 pounds.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — North Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing, vulnerable man.

Shawn Michael Trevino Hodge was last seen on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in his backyard on Foxwood Drive in North Charleston, according to police.

Hodge is described as a 24-year-old Black man with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes, who stands 6'2" and weighs around 250 pounds. Police say the picture provided is the most recent but his beard is now full.

Hodge was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and cargo shorts. He may also be carrying a PS4.

Police say Hodge is on medication but has not taken it.

If you see Hodge or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to call MPO P. Schoolfield at his city desk at (843) 740-2521.