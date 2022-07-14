Search underway for missing 85-year-old woman in Columbia

Police say 85-year-old Dorothy Weston was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Harbison Walmart.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who is considered vulnerable.

Police say 85-year-old Dorothy Weston was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Harbison Walmart.

Weston may be driving a gray Ford Freestyle, SC tag AVH-741, and wearing a gray shirt with white striped pants.

If you see Weston or have any information as to her whereabouts, police ask you to call 9-1-1 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: