Missing SC woman could be in danger, law enforcement says

Cristina Michelle Lee Beason was reported missing and possibly in danger, according to The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman they say could possibly be in danger.

Cristina Michelle Lee Beason was reported missing and possibly in danger, according to the department.

The department is looking for any information in this case.

If you have information about this incident, contact The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812. All callers will remain anonymous.

No other information is known at this time.