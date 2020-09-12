x
Missing woman last seen leaving Sumter jail on Nov. 11

According to the report, Bianca Isom, 31, was last seen leaving the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Winkles Road at about 10 a.m. on November 11.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen leaving the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Nov. 11. 

According to the report, Bianca Isom, 31, was last seen leaving the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Winkles Road at about 10 a.m. on November 11. She was seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and she was carrying a green and black bookbag. 

Anyone with information should call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

