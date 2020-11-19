Missing woman last seen Saturday, Nov. 14 in Anderson County

She is possibly driving a silver 1997 Chrysler sedan with SC tag 9849NU, according to Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Marlene R Smith, 55, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 14, on Shadow Hills Drive in the Liberty area of Anderson County.

According to the report, she is approximately 5’6'', 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be driving a silver 1997 Chrysler sedan with SC tag 9849NU, according to ACSO.

Anyone with information regarding where she might be should call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-69940.