Missing woman last seen on September 6 in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman who hasn't been seen for nearly two weeks.

Angela Reyes, 44, was last seen at the Loves Truck Stop in the Summerton area of Clarendon County on September 6. She was reported missing on September 14.

Reyes was wearing blue jeans, a purple tank top, and a brown jacket with a hood. Law enforcement said she does not have a cell phone with her.

According to law enforcement, she is originally from California and does not have family in South Carolina.

Anyone with information about Reyes, contact Clarendon County Sheriff's Office at 803-435-4414.

Please call the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office if you have any information regarding this missing person. Posted by Clarendon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 17, 2020