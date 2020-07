Gladney was last seen Saturday June 27 in Winnsboro wearing black tights and a purple shirt.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman last seen June 27.

According to the office, Rachel Kathleen Gladney was last seen on the afternoon of June 27 in Fairfield County.

Gladney was last seen Saturday June 27 near the Columbia Road in Winnsboro. She was wearing black tights and a purple shirt.