She was wearing black leggings, a KFC shirt, and black shoes, according to the report.

LORIS, S.C. — The Loris Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Michelle Welch, 34, was last seen on September 19 at a KFC on Highway 701 in Loris, SC. She was wearing black leggings, a KFC shirt, and black shoes according to the report.

Law enforcement thinks she was possibly given a ride to the Cherry Grove area.

Anyone with information is asked to call or email the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000 or PDinfo@CityofLoris.org.

Please contact local authorities if seen. Posted by Loris Police Department on Tuesday, September 22, 2020