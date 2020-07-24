Missing SC woman last seen two weeks ago, deputies say

Gleaton has ties to the St. Matthews and Orangeburg areas, but has not been in contact with her family or friends since the day she went missing.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen two weeks ago.

Imani Marie Gleaton, 18, was last seen on July 10 leaving Hardee’s restaurant where she worked in St. Matthews, SC.

According to law enforcement, It is unknown whether or not she was wearing her work uniform or had changed clothes prior to leaving work.

Gleaton is 5’4”, weighs 189 pounds, and has braids in her hair. Gleaton has ties to the St. Matthews and Orangeburg areas, but has not been in contact with her family or friends since the day she went missing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Midlands Crimestoppers.

Submit a tip in 1 of 3 ways:

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.

PHONE TIP — call toll free number at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Information can be provided directly to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 if anonymity is not desired.