Missing Columbia woman left home without medicine, police say

Credit: Columbia Police Department
Latisha Duncan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is looking for a missing person who was reported missing on January 8. 

Latisha Duncan, 44, was reported missing on January 8. According to CPD, her loved ones are concerned with her well-being since she left without her medications.

Duncan stands 5’04” and weighs around150 pounds. She was reportedly last seen at a home on Bryton Trace wearing a pink jumpsuit, turquoise jacket and tan rain boots. 

Anyone with information about Duncan's whereabouts should contact CrimeStoppers one of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Credit: Columbia Police Department
Latisha Duncan

