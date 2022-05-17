Missing Lexington woman may be in danger, police say

Police say Jamey Caspino is believed to be driving a silver 2022 Mazda 3 with a North Carolina paper tag.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen Monday.

Police say Jamey Jaqueline Caspino made statements about harming herself and harming others when she left the Lexington home of a friend on the night of May 16, 2022.

Caspino, who stands 5'2" and weighs around 100 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She is believed to be driving a silver 2022 Mazda 3 with a North Carolina paper tag.

If you see Caspino or have any information as to her whereabouts, police ask contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514 or amcwilliams@lexsc.com.

