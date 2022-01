Authorities had said the woman, who has medical conditions that require treatment, had not been in contact with anyone since early last week.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County woman reported missing has been found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies had said a family member reported 25-year-old Tashawna Wilson missing. It was discovered that her vehicle, phone and wallet were located at her home but she was not found.