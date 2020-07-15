Missing woman needs medication, last seen Monday

Viviana Sepulveda-Hernandez was wearing a brown shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and tan Air Force 1 tennis shoes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing woman last seen on July 13.

Viviana Sepulveda-Hernandez was last seen on July 13, 2020, at the Red Roof Inn off Nates Road. She was wearing a brown shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and tan Air Force 1 tennis shoes. According to law enforcement, she may be walking.

According to RCSD, Sepulveda-Hernandez is described as a 37–year–old with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’04” and 125 lbs.

She has a medical condition that requires medication which she did not take with her.