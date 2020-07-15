Missing woman needs medication, last seen Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing woman last seen on July 13.
Viviana Sepulveda-Hernandez was last seen on July 13, 2020, at the Red Roof Inn off Nates Road. She was wearing a brown shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and tan Air Force 1 tennis shoes. According to law enforcement, she may be walking.
According to RCSD, Sepulveda-Hernandez is described as a 37–year–old with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’04” and 125 lbs.
She has a medical condition that requires medication which she did not take with her.
Anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit a tip at Crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips App.