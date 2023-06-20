Orangeburg County woman last see almost a month ago, deputies say

Family members told authorities they last saw 51-year-old Vynique Dash-Jones on May 23.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a woman who was seen nearly a month ago.

Investigators are searching for 51-year-old Vynique Dash-Jones of Treadwell Street, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Family members told authorities they last saw Dash-Jones on May 23 at their Truman Circle home. Believing Dash-Jones to be intoxicated, they said they refused to allow her inside the residence.

Deputies say they learned that while Dash-Jones would usually return after a period of time. However, she has not been seen since.

Dash-Jones, who stands about 5'2" and weighs around 120 pounds, was last seen in her silver 2018 Toyota Rav 4, according to deputies.

If you see Dash-Jones or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at (803) 534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: