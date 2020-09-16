x
Missing woman was headed to Alabama, police say

According to Horry County Police, Tanya Marie Marsh was last seen Sept. 7 in Myrtle Beach
Credit: Horry County Police Department

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is looking for a missing woman who never made it to her home in Alabama. 

According to the department, Tanya Marie Marsh, 39, was last seen September 7 near Ivystone Drive outside of Myrtle Beach. She was headed home to Alabama at the time, but never arrived. 

Marsh is approximately 5’7” and 140 lbs., with dyed purple hair.

She may be operating a green 1996 Ford Explorer with a missing headlight and cracked tail light.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

