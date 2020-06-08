Missing woman in West Columbia, hasn't been seen in days

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia police are searching for a woman who hasn't been seen since Saturday.
Officers say Margaret Glover, 53, was last seen on Saturday, August 1 on Gleen Street.
Police have not yet said what she was last doing or if there is a vehicle description assocaited with her.
Glover is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Glover, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crime Stoppers of Midlands 888-CRIME-SC.