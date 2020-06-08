Missing woman in West Columbia, hasn't been seen in days

Officers say Margaret Glover, 53, was last seen on Saturday, August 1 on Gleen Street.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia police are searching for a woman who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Police have not yet said what she was last doing or if there is a vehicle description assocaited with her.

Glover is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.