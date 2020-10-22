Mission Lexington receives grant for prescription medications for Lexington families

Lexington Medical Center gave $5,000 to the crisis ministry so they can help Lexington residents who are in need.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One hospital system is helping one crisis ministry provide prescription medications for families in need in Lexington County.

Mission Lexington has been serving the community since 1978. According to their website, Mission Lexington helps meets 30,000 needs in the community each year.

Lexington Medical Center has provided the crisis ministry with a $5,000 grant for prescription medications.

Marrett Bishop, the Director of Social Services for Mission Lexington, says they've been running this program for several years now.

"Each year we ask them that they continue to support it because of the high need that we see," said Bishop. "What the looks like is that if a family is not able to cover their prescription for that month, we look into that."

Sometimes families run into issues if their insurance has been cut off temporally or they're uninsured.

The crisis ministry will also look into a single antibiotic that was prescribed or a single dose of something.

"What we're always still looking at here at Mission Lexington is what's the crisis and what's your sustainability," said Bishop. "If it's going to be a regularly monthly prescription, we want to make sure that's something they could sustain if we help that time."

The crisis ministry works with Medicine Mart to help fill the prescriptions.

Mission Lexington says they're thankful Lexington Medical Center is assisting them so they can help people in need in the community.

“We’re beyond grateful to Lexington Medical Center for their continued support through this grant,” said Robin W. Bowers, who's the Executive Director of Mission Lexington. “This continued partnership allows us to provide another essential service in prescription medications to those in need.”